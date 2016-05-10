Rankin bound over on two charges

CRYSTAL FALLS—An Iron River man accused of giving a massage without a license and criminal sexual conduct was bound over on the charges at a preliminary hearing Sept. 27 in Iron County Trial Court.

Joseph E. Rankin, 25, was initially charged on Aug. 31 with a felony count of unauthorized practice of a health profession and a high-court misdemeanor of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. The unauthorized practice charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison, while the fourth degree criminal sexual conduct charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Rankin, who is free on bond, had been charged with criminal sexual conduct in his role as a massage therapist in a previous case dating back to December 2014. The charges were later dismissed. During those proceedings, Rankin agreed to permanently surrender his license as a massage therapist.

Rankin is also facing another count of unauthorized practice of a health profession and a misdemeanor obscenity charge in another case. That matter was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

During the prelim, Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Powell said Rankin can also be charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony when sexual contact occurs under circumstances involving the commission of a felony. The second degree criminal sexual conduct charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Judge C. Joseph Schwedler ruled that there is probable cause to believe that Rankin practiced massage therapy without a license and that the elements of fourth degree CSC were established. He also stated that the elements of second degree CSC were established, but later said he would take that part of the bindover under advisement after defense attorney Roy Polich argued that he was not given any time to research the law and to present an argument after Powell brought up the charge during the hearing.

Schwedler told Polich he has 14 days to argue the matter in writing to the court and that Powell will then have a week to respond. Arraignment in the matter has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:45 a.m.

During the prelim, Powell called just one witness, the accuser.

Editor’s note: Readers are advised that there is graphic testimony included in this report.

