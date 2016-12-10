Rankin bound over on more charges

CRSYTAL FALLS—The second preliminary hearing in less than a week concerning charges filed against an Iron River man for giving massages without a license ended like the first.

Joseph E. Rankin, 25, was bound over on a second felony charge of unauthorized practice of a health profession and will face a misdemeanor count of obscenity as well after Judge C. Joseph Schwedler’s ruling at the prelim Oct. 3.

Arraignment on the charges, as well as previous charges of unauthorized practice of a health profession and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, is set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:45 a.m. A ruling on the possibility of adding a second degree criminal sexual conduct charge against Rankin is scheduled to be made at that time as well.

Rankin faces four years in prison on each unauthorized practice of health profession charge, two years in prison on the fourth degree CSC charge. The second degree CSC charge, a felony, carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Rankin had agreed to permanently surrender his license as a massage therapist in an earlier case in December 2014.

The second witness to testify that Rankin performed a massage without a license took the stand on Oct. 3. She stated that she had known Rankin and his parents since either 2011 or 2012 and had received massages from Rankin in his parents’ basement while he was an apprentice and at Full Circle Fitness and Massage when he was still licensed.

