Public voices concern about IRPD

IRON RIVER—In addition to voicing support for either former Iron River Police Chief Laura Frizzo or City Manager David Thayer, public comment at the Dec. 21 Iron River City Council meeting was a place for people in the community and surrounding areas to voice their concerns about the Iron River Police Department situation.

Also in attendance at the meeting were officers from the Iron River Police Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Department and Frizzo herself, who was fired by Thayer on Dec. 9.

One member of the public who also has children enrolled in the West Iron County school system asked the council why there was not an Iron River police officer available to respond when the school was recently on lockdown.

She also asked the council why nobody was named second-in-command when Frizzo first became police chief and why an interim police chief was not selected during Frizzo’s leave of absence.

