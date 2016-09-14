PSC reduces proposed UPPCO rate increase

LANSING—The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) ruled Sept. 8 that the Upper Peninsula Power Company’s proposed rate increase will be lower, UPPCO said in a news release.

The ruling stated that UPPCO will be allowed to increase its electric rates by $4,647,975 annually effective Sept. 23. This rate increase is lower than the $6,259,025 rate increase that the company self-implemented in March 2016. As a result, residential customers using 500 kWh of electricity per month will see their monthly bills decrease by $0.65.

As a result of the MPSC’s ruling, Keith Moyle, UPPCO’s interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer, issued the following statement: “UPPCO will continue to make the investments required to provide safe and reliable service for our customers.

“These investments include improvements to our distribution system and the clearing of tree limbs and brush to increase reliability.”

