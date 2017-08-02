New U.P. power plants proposed

IRON MOUNTAIN—Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corp. announced Jan. 30 that it will seek to build two new natural gas-powered electric generating stations in the Upper Peninsula at a total estimated cost of $227 million, the company said in a news release.

UMERC filed a certificate of necessity application with the Michigan Public Service Commission to construct, own and operate the stations in Baraga and Marquette counties, which would generate a total of about 183 megawatts.

“This filing is another significant step forward in our commitment to a long-term viable solution for electric reliability in the U.P.,” said J. Patrick Keyes, president of UMERC. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Gov. Rick Snyder, Attorney General Bill Schuette and community stakeholders as the process moves forward to achieve a cost-effective energy future for the citizens of the U.P.”

The proposed facilities would use electric generators called reciprocating internal combustion engines. These modular engines run on natural gas and allow for reliable and flexible operations.

This technology, the company said, also provides additional benefits:

