New foundation for Forest Park

MASTODON TOWNSHIP—A new educational foundation is being formed in the Forest Park School District, the School Board learned during its Nov. 28 regular meeting.

After hearing a report on plans, the board voted to support the establishment of a Forest Park Foundation. By doing so, said Superintendent Becky Waters, “It gives donors the ability to donate money to our district.”

The board’s action gives Waters and business manager Kathy Stankewicz permission to prepare any needed paperwork. “Once our resources are used to establish the foundation, we should be up and running.”

The school district will have some initial costs, she noted, but once the foundation is established, it would be solely responsible for all its expenses, including audits.

A big donation already pledged got the ball rolling for the foundation, and Waters said she understands “that there are some donations from two other sources,” who are asking how their donations can be handled.

A special meeting will be held to accept donations from individuals, Waters said, “but this allows us to open up a foundation.”

The foundation will be a 501(c)(3) organization under Internal Revenue Service rules, which means that donations are tax-deductible.

It will be run by a volunteer board entirely separate from the school district, although one or two School Board representatives may serve as advisors. West Iron County has such a foundation, Waters noted, and WIC Superintendent Chris Thomson told her it is run by a volunteer board that meets four times a year.

Forest Park used to have a educational foundation, but it was dissolved in 2005. “Rather than try to reopen it,” Waters said, “the lawyer said start a new one. It’s cleaner.”

Getting the new foundation up and running is exciting, the superintendent said, and Acting Board President Bill St. John, who has sat on FP’s scholarship committee for many years, echoed those words.

“I know how much money we have to deal with, putting that money where it does the most good,” he said. “This is wonderful!”

Waters noted the work of the Iron County Alliance, which is working to prepare students for jobs that will enable them to return to the community as adults, so they “want to come back here, because there’s something here for them. Right now, we don’t have those things.

“It’s sort of coming all together,” she said.

