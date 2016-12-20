Multi-layered rift led to police chief’s firing

IRON RIVER—In truth, the relationship between former Iron River Police Chief Laura Frizzo and City Manager David Thayer showed ominous signs almost from the beginning.

There were Frizzo’s concerns about the city hiring Thayer in the first place based on Thayer’s employment history, which included his firing as city manager of Grayling in 2010.

Shortly after Thayer began his employment with the city of Iron River in late October 2015, the two tussled over budgets, Frizzo’s requests for an additional officer and more administrative help, her desire for a raise and portions of her employment agreement.

But the match that set the blaze that led to Frizzo’s eventual firing by Thayer Dec. 12 was an email that Frizzo sent to the city manager and other city officials on Sept. 20.

“I will be off on sick leave for medical issues effective today.”

Those 12 words, while seemingly straightforward, really weren’t, and set off a chain reaction of disagreement between Frizzo and Thayer that mushroomed and never was resolved.

Frizzo sent that email informing city officials that she was taking leave shortly after a heated exchange between herself and Thayer in the city manager’s office.

“We’re having this discussion about things, and I said, ‘Laura, there’s certain emotional behaviors that you’ve displayed recently that are troublesome to me,’” Thayer said.

As an example, Thayer brought up a disagreement that Frizzo had the day prior with a woman and man who had come to the police department asking for a death certificate.

Frizzo said she told the woman and man “several times” that they needed to call the medical examiner, “as we have nothing to do with the death certificate.”

She then said the man and woman became frustrated and angry, and the man became hostile and threatening. She said she admitted to Thayer in the Sept. 20 meeting that she had raised her voice but denied cursing at the man.

Frizzo said she had witnesses to the confrontation and asked Thayer to view the video. Thayer chose not to, saying that other city employees witnessed the disagreement and reported back to him and that the video did not have sound.

For Thayer, this dispute was an example of the issues he had with what he called Frizzo’s “professionalism.”

“She’s had some run-ins with people,” Thayer said in an interview conducted Dec. 1. “We were having a conversation, and then we get into these issues of management and professionalism. When you talk about management style, there’s a chain of command. There’s a pyramid, in that you’ve got a council, you’ve got a manager and then you’ve got a chief (of police). You’ve got this chain of command. And when the person says, ‘I’m going to do it my way, I don’t give a damn what you say … all of a sudden, you start butting heads.”

What happened shortly into the conversation of Sept. 20 is another matter of dispute between the two sides. Thayer said he told Frizzo that he was the person that stood between her and the city council, “that they could be down on you, but I defend you.”

