Man killed in collision

BATES TOWNSHIP—A 22-year old man from Houghton was killed and two of his brothers were injured when their car collided with a semi-tractor trailer on Nov. 23 on Bates-Amasa Road near Paulson Road in Bates Township.

The Houghton Daily Mining Gazette reported that John Wheeler, the front-seat passenger in the car, was the fatality in the crash, which occurred at approximately 1 p.m., according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post, which did not release any names.

The driver of the car, identified as 16-year-old Leo Wheeler by the Daily Mining Gazette, was flown to a hospital in Wisconsin where he was listed in critical condition, MSP reported.

The rear-seat passenger, 20-year old Toby Wheeler, was admitted to Aspirus Iron River Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the reports, the semi was driven by a 58-year old man from Iron River. He was not identified in the reports.

The State Police preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the car failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and collided with the semi. Icy, snow-covered roads are believed to be a factor in the accident. All persons

involved were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the semi was not injured, according to the MSP.

The MSP investigation is ongoing. Assisting at the scene were Iron County Sheriff Department, West Iron County Fire Department, Aspirus EMS and the Iron County Search and Rescue Unit.

A Gofundme account was set up for the Wheelers.

“The Wheelers are a wonderful, kind and caring family who should not have to deal with this crisis by themselves,” the Wheeler Family Relief Fund stated. “Any money toward this cause would be much appreciated.

The account said that the money will go toward funeral costs, medical costs and travel expenses for the parents.

