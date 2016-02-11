It’s all up to you on Nov. 8

IRON COUNTY—It’s finally over. All the lawn signs will be coming down next week after Tuesday, Nov. 8, when Election Day finally arrives.

The polls in Iron County will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Michigan law does not permit early voting, so all voters who did not file for absentee ballots will be need to report to their polling places on the same day.

If you decide to vote at the most popular times, you may have to wait in line. There may be no line at all at other times of the day.

Michigan law also requires an acceptable photo ID before you can vote. But if you do not have a photo ID (of if you forget it at home), you can still vote—you only need to fill out a short affidavit that you are not in possession of a photo ID. Your vote will still be counted with the others.

State law requires that campaign material cannot be displayed within 100 feet of the entrance of a polling place—including such things as fliers or stickers or buttons people may wear or be holding.

It is legal to make a list of candidates or ballot issues that you want to vote for—so you can study the issues at home, make your decisions in advance and write them down so you don’t forget. All that is fine. The only restriction is that you can’t show your list to anyone else.

You do not have to choose a candidate in every race. So if you want to skip the presidential or any other race, fine. It’s perfectly legal to vote only on the issues you are interested in.

If you want to vote for a “straight” party ticket, all you need to do is fill in that party’s name at the top of the ballot. It will cast a vote for everyone from that party.

Since this is the general election, you can vote a “split” ticket as much as you want—choosing Democrats in some races, Republicans in others. If you mark a “straight” party box but cast a vote for somebody in another party, that candidate will get the vote—it overrides the “straight” party vote in those races.

The Oct. 26 issue of the Reporter included a Voter’s Guide that listed all the races and all the ballot issues that you will be deciding in Iron County. Check back to that issue to see the candidate lists.

The election takes place after the deadline for our Nov. 9 issue. Full elections results will be carried in our Nov. 16 issue; our website will be updated shortly after the election.

