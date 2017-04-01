IRPD investigating attempted robbery

IRON RIVER—The Iron River City Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant in Iron River at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 24.

According to a press release from the city of Iron River, an employee of the restaurant was the victim of the attempted armed robbery. The incident is actively under investigation, according to David Thayer, city manager and acting administrative police chief.

The IRPD was assisted by troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron River Detachment, the Iron County Sheriff’s Department and the Caspian Police Department.

The IRPD is asking anyone who has any information regarding this investigation to contact the Iron River Police Department at 906-265-4321.

