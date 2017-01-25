IronLine postponed

IRON RIVER—The fifth annual IronLine Sled Dog Races, scheduled for this weekend, have been postponed until Feb. 3-4 because of unsafe snow conditions.

Race Director Adam Kicker announced the decision Tuesday.

“We were very hesitant to postpone the race, but the trail dramatically deteriorated because of the rain and warm weather,” Kicker said in a press release. “The snow has become so soft that the dogs will have a nearly impossible time completing the race.

“We know that this kind of delay can be frustrating for mushers and volunteers, but we’re all about safety and the trail is just not safe to be racing on.”

Snow is predicted during the next 10 days and groomers will work to prepare the trail, Kicker said. He added that he is confident that all aspects of the event will go on as planned.

The 10-day forecast from the Weather Channel, as of Jan. 25, calls for snow Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and then on Wednesday next week. High temperatures are forecasted to be mainly in the mid-20s.

The opening ceremonies of the two-day event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Klint Safford Memorial RV Park. The pro-class 6-dog and 10-dog races are slated to begin at 6 p.m. Those pro-class teams will start the second leg of their races on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8:30 a.m. The 4-dog recreational class race will follow.

For more information, see www.TheIronLine.com.