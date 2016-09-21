Iron River cleanup effort slated for Oct. 1

IRON RIVER—The Iron River Main Street Group, in cooperation with the Downtown Development Authority and the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance, is hosting a cleanup effort for a stretch of the Iron River on Oct. 1.

Volunteers are encouraged to meet at the Chamber office at 9 a.m. for coffee and team assignments, and the cleanup will be followed by a complimentary lunch at 1 p.m.

The portion of the river to be swept runs along the Apple Blossom Trail starting at the RV Park and ending near Hiawatha Road.

A similar effort was completed in May when more than 80 local community members removed garbage, scrap metal and other man-made debris from the section of the river stretching from Nanaimo Park to the RV Park.

During that cleanup, spanning just 11 1/2 miles, volunteers filled two large dumpsters with trash from the river.

“It was an eye-opening experience to see what can happen when waste is carelessly disposed of over the course of many years,” said one volunteer in a news release from the Iron County Chamber of Commerce.

Many were encouraged, however, that so many community partners and leaders came out in what was a cold and snowy day to roll up their sleeves and help.

Cleanup organizers are hopeful that similar support will be shown for this effort.

“Anyone is welcome to join in and lend a hand,” said Erika Lindwall, interim chamber director.

“It’s a great way to take ownership of and pride in our beautiful hometown.”

Community members looking to get involved are encouraged to bring waders and RSVP via email to info@Iron.org or call 265-3822.