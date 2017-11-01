Iron River city manager hires interim police chief

IRON RIVER—The city of Iron River has hired an interim police chief while the search for a permanent chief continues.

Iron River City Manager David Thayer said in a press release Jan. 5 that he has named Roy D’Antonio to fill the positon on a temporary basis as he extends his search to replace former chief Laura Frizzo. Thayer said that the 49-year old D’Antonio has 10 years of policing experience in Menominee and with the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department, in addition to his two stints with the IRPD.

The city has effectively not had a full-time police chief since late September, when Frizzo asked for a medical leave. Thayer, who fired Frizzo on Dec. 9, has filled the administrative duties of the position since.

D’Antonio, who owns Associated Title Insurance Co. of Ironwood and lives in Watersmeet, has been a part-time officer with the IRPD since 2015 and also had an earlier stint as a full-time officer from 2004 to 2005, Thayer said.

“D’Antonio … brings a fresh perspective and vast experience in leadership and people skills,” Thayer said in the press release.

“Roy is an excellent choice for interim chief, as he provides

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.