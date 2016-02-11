IR man arrested on multiple charges

IRON RIVER—An Iron River man was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after a series of incidents in downtown Iron River on Oct. 22.

Kyle Cal Kontney, 23, was charged with operating while intoxicated, assault with a dangerous weapon, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, assault or assault and battery and breaking and entering.

Kontney, who is currently lodged in the Iron County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 cash bond, also faces a third offense notice (a felony) on the operating while intoxicated charge and a habitual offender third notice.

According to the criminal complaint, Kontney made an assault on a female victim with a motor vehicle, but without intending to commit the crime of murder or to inflict great bodily harm less than the crime of murder, a felony with a maximum prison sentence of four years. He also was charged with assault or assault and battery on Seth Waters and a breaking and entering charge at Waters’ residence on Genesee Street.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.