IR man arrested on drug charges

IRON RIVER—An Iron River man was arrested on multiple drug charges Feb. 1, the Iron River Police Department reported.

The name of the man will be withheld until arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. He was charged with delivery/manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana--second or subsequent offense as well as a habitual offender fourth notice, according to the IRPD.

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Dec. 23 when a large number of marijuana plants were seized from a home in Iron River by police.

The IRPD was assisted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Caspian-Gaastra Police Department.