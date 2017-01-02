IR Council gives Thayer ‘outstanding’ rating

IRON RIVER—The Iron River City Council held a special meeting on Jan. 25 to complete City Manager David Thayer’s annual evaluation.

After approximately an hour of discussion in closed session, the board addressed the community members gathered, stating that Thayer received an outstanding rating, with an average score of 82.6 out of 100. Councilman Ed Marcell was absent, but each council person completed an evaluation form on his/her own and submitted them to City Clerk Rachel Andreski prior to the meeting.

“We feel that Mr. Thayer has served the city in an exceptional capacity this past year and are confident he is the right person to continue leading us,” Mayor Terry Tarsi read from a press release after the executive session.

The release also addressed Thayer’s handling of the firing of former Police Chief Laura Frizzo.

“David had a very difficult decision to make, and he made the right decision,” Tarsi read. “The council unanimously supported his action. Although we wished the process could have been shorter and with less drama, problems had surfaced and needed to be resolved.

“Mr. Thayer had given us a detailed overview of his analysis of the chief’s performance with specific examples of how his expectations were not being met. He asked us to be patient as he worked through a process to determine whether Ms. Frizzo could be rehabilitated and continue in her capacity. As time passed, it became clear that we needed to change chiefs.”

The council also ended any speculation that it would allow Frizzo to regain her position as police chief.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.