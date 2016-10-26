ICECA moves closer to implementation

RON RIVER—Ten months ago, a group of local community leaders and business people gathered to form a plan to confront the economic plight of Iron County.

The result of the talks was the formation of the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance (ICECA), a merger of the Iron County Economic Development Corp. and the Iron County Chamber of Commerce. The objective of the ICECA is to create a single county-wide organization that supports existing businesses and generates economic growth and job creation.

The alliance is led at this point by a steering committee, consisting of Katie Clark (Iron County Chamber president, CoVantage Crystal Falls branch manager), Ana Cornelia (REMAX sales associate), Rick Kent (EDC president, retired school superintendent), Abby Miller (community relations and marketing manager at Aspirus Iron River Hospital) and Mark Valesano (Iron County sheriff). The committee began offering its views on the state of Iron County’s economy and the need for a new direction in June.

Since then, the committee has presented its plan in a public forum and to all municipalities, including a request for financial support of $3 per resident (a tax reallocation, not a new tax) from each governmental unit, including the county itself.

Presently, the responses by the municipalities, as reported by the ICECA, are as follows:

--Iron County: yes, exact dollar per resident to be determined

--Alpha: no response

--Bates Township: yes for three years

--Caspian: yes for one year pending budget from ICECA

--Crystal Falls: yes for one year

--Crystal Falls Township: yes for one year

--Gaastra: no

--Hematite Township: undecided until budget finalized

--Iron River: yes for three years

--Iron River Township: yes for three years

--Mansfield Township: no response

--Mastodon Township: yes, year commitment undecided

--Stambaugh Township: yes for three years

“I’m incredibly pleased to see how the area municipalities came out to support this important endeavor,” Kent said. “Working together as a unified county is going to help us all.”

The county is in the process of developing and approving its new budget, Kent said.

