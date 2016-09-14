Harvest Festival set at Bewabic State Park

CRYSTAL FALLS—Campsites will begin filing up at Bewabic State Park for the annual Harvest Festival on Sept. 16-17.

Spooky sounds will be heard across Fortune Lake as campers and visitors begin the fall weekend event on Friday at 5 p.m. at the campground host’s site. Storytelling, crafts and campfire cooking will be offered as part of the Harvest Festival.

On Saturday, park rangers will continue the fall fun at the pavilion area with games, crafts and face painting from 1 to 4 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.

At 5 p.m., the costume parade will begin at the campground area playground. The parade trick-or-treaters will wind through the Bewabic campground, gathering treats while enjoying the many decorated campers.

Judging of the decorated campsites will take place following the parade.

Events or activities may be cancelled in case of inclement weather.

Participants must provide their own costumes, campsite decorations and candy for trick-or-treaters if they choose to participate.

This event is free, but a Michigan State Parks Recreation Passport is required for entry into Bewabic State Park.

The park is located at 1933 U.S. 2, Crystal Falls, MI 49920. For more information about the park or the event, call 875-3324 or visit www.michigan.gov/bewabic.

