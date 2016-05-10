Garage dispute nears solution

IRON RIVER—A solution is in the works for a garage that was partially built on Road Commission right of way near Camp Lake.

During its August meeting, the commission passed a resolution for the garage to be moved by Oct. 1. Earlier, the commission had asked for survey information on proposed parcel realignment.

Now there seems to be movement, and at the commission’s Sept. 13 meeting the deadline was pushed back six months.

Superintendent Doug Tomasoski told the commission that a plan has been drawn up by surveyor Gary Pisoni that “seems to address all the points we had talked about.” The only unresolved issue, he said, is an area where three driveways converge on one parcel area.

Attorney Mark Tousignant said if the owners of four parcels approve a set of reciprocal easements, “That would clear up the entire problem.”

“This is what we originally asked for,” Tomasoski said. “This would resolve it, long-term, forever.” If the agreement goes ahead and is approved by the landowners, he said, the Road Commission should accept it.

If the matter is not resolved, the landowner’s attorney told the board, all the landowners would not be able to get title insurance in the future because of lack of access—their access roads are crossing others’ property illegally. “The resolution just seems like that’s what should be done for all the people to get their access.”

