Furor over IR police chief grows

IRON RIVER—Public comment at the Nov. 9 Iron River City council meeting was once again the stage for a heated discussion between the city officials and the public regarding the current police chief situation.

The conversation began when one member of the public voiced his opinion on the police chief Laura Frizzo’s leave of absence.

“The police chief has been on some sort of leave unexplained to the public for an extended period of time,” he said. “This is affecting one of the largest criminal cases (the Kelly Cochran murder trial) this county has seen in decades. There’s no explanation that I can see, everyone has been pretty closed mouthed about it, but I think you’re doing this community a huge disservice by not allowing the police chief to do her job.”

When City Manager David Thayer was asked what Frizzo’s status was, he stated that the situation is under administrative review and he could not give any specifics on the matter.

“I’m really not at liberty to speak about that, it deals with confidentiality. I’m not able to speak to that in detail,” Thayer said.

Another member of the public asked

