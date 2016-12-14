Frizzo fired as IRPD Police Chief

IRON RIVER—After nearly three months, the stalemate between the city of Iron River and its police chief ended Dec. 9 when City Manager David Thayer fired Police Chief Laura Frizzo.

In a letter from Thayer to Frizzo obtained by the Reporter, Thayer told Frizzo that issues he’s had with her “understanding of our organizational structure, our roles, and your behavior” have not improved since the issues began last December.

Thayer, who was hired by the city in October 2015, also said his concerns were “reaffirmed” by the fitness-for-duty examination performed with Frizzo by Dr. Craig Childs, a Ph.D. and a licensed psychologist with Tyre and Childs Public Safety Consultation in Delafield, Wis., at Thayer’s request.

“Your management style and professional standards and practices are so deeply entrenched in you, and are so foreign to me, that I am left to believe they will remain irreconcilable differences,” Thayer wrote in the letter. “In the interest of the City, I believe it is best that I relieve you of your Chief of Police duties and terminate your employment relationship with the City effective (Dec. 9)”

Frizzo was hired as a police officer by the city of Iron River in April 1995. She was appointed police chief in Dec. 2013 by then-city manager Perry Franzoi. Frizzo had been on leave from her position since Sept. 20, when she informed Thayer and other city officials, including Mayor Terry Tarsi, in an email that she would be taking a “sick leave for medical issues.”

In an email dated Sept. 28, Frizzo told Thayer that she would return to work on Oct. 4 and added a restriction on her hours to Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thayer responded with an email informing Frizzo that prior to returning to work he must - receive from her physician a medical release allowing her to return to work and certifying her fitness for duty, including any limitations and/or conditions her physician placed on her return to work; that he must review and determine if further examination would be needed certifying Frizzo’s fitness for duty; and that he and Frizzo must “have an understanding as to my expectations of your work performance.”

Those conditions were never met to Thayer’s satisfaction and Frizzo never returned to her position.

