County voters have their say

IRON COUNTY—Iron County voters decided to put a new member on its Road Commission Nov. 8, while its County Board will stay unchanged.

Four candidates ran for a pair of six-year terms on the Road Commission, and voters selected the two Democrats, Charles Battan and Susan Clisch. Battan is an incumbent, while Clisch is a former county administrator.

Clisch had the top total, 2,584 votes, and Battan, an incumbent, was second with 2,397. They were followed by two candidates running with no party affiliation: Grant Helgemo, who got 1,890 votes, and Richard Frighetto, with 1,688.

Helgemo is the current Bates Township supervisor who is stepping down after this year. Frighetto, a former Caspian city official, was appointed to fill the vacancy on the Road Commission created by the death of Joe Sabol earlier this year.

Only one of the five County Board seats was contested: District 3, which includes Caspian and the south half of the city of Iron River. In that one, incumbent Ray Coates got 532 votes (67 percent) to Keith Hamel’s 251. Both ran with no party affiliation.

The other incumbents were all re-elected to new two-year terms: Patti A. Peretto in District 1 (Iron River Township, Stambaugh Township and Gaastra); Jim Brennan in District 2 (Bates Township and the north half of Iron River); Sharon Leonoff in District 4 (Crystal Falls and Mastodon Township); and Tim Aho in District 5 (Crystal Falls, Hematite and Mansfield townships).

Aho ran as a Republican; the other three ran as Democrats. Peretto got 999 votes; Brennan, 758; Leonoff, 854; and Aho, 846.

The big township news was in Bates Township, where Jon Oberlin (R) defeated Doug Bonno (D) 353 to 159 to fill the township supervisor post being vacated by Helgemo. A second new supervisor is Kevin S. Isaacson, who will succeed Gene Pellizzaro in Stambaugh Township. Isaacson ran unopposed.

