County Board advances ICECA discussion

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Iron County Board of Commissioners has voted to move forward in support of abolishing the Economic Development Corp. (EDC) and drafting a contract of services with a third party.

Commissioner James Brennan explained that he was in favor of supporting the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance (ICECA), which had presented to the board at its last regular meeting, held in July.

He said that the county is losing people, school enrollment is dropping, and that the trend will continue, which is why he is in support of the alliance.

“I’m not saying it doesn’t have risk,” Brennan said. “But I think the alternative has more risk, so I’d like to see the support of all of the commissioners on this.”

The ICECA asked the board for $3 per county resident in order to support the activities of the steering committee for the alliance.

Commissioner Ray Coates said that while he supports the idea of the alliance, he would be more comfortable with funding it after the board knows more about the budget.

“I’d like to say that I have absolutely no problem moving forward on this, because if you don’t move ahead, you go back,” Coates said. “I would like to be comfortable with moving ahead today, but I’d like to know more about the budget.”

Brennan moved that the board abolish the EDC so that it would have the legal authority to seek a third party, like the alliance, for services.

“The motion doesn’t fund it,” he explained to Coates. “It just gives us the legal closure of the EDC and gives the county the authority to seek a third party.”

Chairman Tim Aho said that

