Controversy erupts after IR police chief placed on leave

IRON RIVER—Iron River Police Chief Laura Frizzo has been placed on leave by the city, and the decision has sparked a wave of heated reaction.

The decision became public as the city’s regular monthly meeting on Oct. 19. At the meeting, a disagreement regarding Frizzo’s employment status took place between members of the public and Mayor Terry Tarsi during public comment.

Frizzo’s attorney, Roy Polich, addressed the board, asking for the topic to be placed on the agenda as a closed-session item so that she could explain her situation to the board. Tarsi answered that the board receives its agenda prior to the meeting and that requests to be placed on the agenda should happen prior to the meeting.

Polich responded that a request was made to City Manager David Thayer a week before the meeting, which Thayer denied, stating that Frizzo could address the board during public comment time.

“The purpose of addressing the board is to allow her to tell her story or her side of what’s going on. Public comment is not the place for that,” Polich said.

“Is that going to involve litigation?” Tarsi asked.

“I sure hope not,” Polich responded.

“If it’s going to include litigation, it should have been approached to our city manager before we received our agendas,” Tarsi said.

“I sent out my request a week ago,” Polich responded.

“I received my agenda about a week ago, and there’s nothing on here,” Tarsi answered.

“The manager told me that it was not going to be put on the agenda and that I could address the board during public comment,” Polich responsed.

Tarsi then brought up the possibility of litigation for a second time.

“In my mind,” the mayor said, “there is a possibility of litigation here because it has been talked about. You want a closed session, so at next month’s meeting we’ll have a closed session.”

“Your police department is falling apart,” Polich responded. “There are several large cases including a murder case that we have evidence isn’t being handled properly. We also have two very serious sexual assault cases. You are very understaffed. So we can wait months.”

“The manager is running the city. He is now running the police department. Let him address these points,” Tarsi said.

Thayer then responded by saying, “We’re going forward.”

“We can either discuss this matter, as you have suggested on numerous occasions, or we can wait for months and go to court,” Polich said.

