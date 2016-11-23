Cochran trial delayed to January

CRYSTAL FALLS—The trial of accused murderer Kelly Cochran has been pushed back to late January after Judge C. Joseph Schwedler granted a motion for continuance filed by the defense and agreed to by the prosecution at a motions hearing Nov. 17.

The trial of Cochran, 34, was originally scheduled to begin on Dec. 5 but is now slated to start Jan. 30. It has been scheduled to last three weeks.

Cochran is accused of homicide in the death of Christopher Regan in October 2014. She is also charged with second-degree home invasion, conspiracy to commit dead bodies–disinterment and mutilation, concealing the death of an individual, lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Defense attorney Michael Scholke explained his rationale for filing a motion for continuance.

“There are some materials that we have not received yet,” Scholke began. “I’m not faulting the People, this is a very complicated matter. The investigation lasted nearly two years with multiple law enforcement agencies at both the federal and local levels and multiple jurisdictions. Going through these records quite diligently, they’re quite lengthy, we both agree that we need additional time before trial to continue our investigation.”

Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Powell explained some of the specifics.

“There’s a disc from an anthropologist who did a report that we do not have. There were some cell phones seized in Indiana that the defendant and her husband (used). Those have not been extracted yet, so we don’t have a report from those cell phones. There were computers seized in Indiana; the extraction has been done, but we have not received a report on those. We don’t have all the defendant’s phone calls from jail.

“So those are some of the still-outstanding discovery issues with respect to this case. I’m asking for

