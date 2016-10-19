Cochran murder trial starts Dec. 5

CRYSTAL FALLS—The trial of a former Caspian woman accused of murder in the death of an Iron River man has been scheduled for Dec. 5.

Kelly Marie Cochran, 34, pleaded not guilty to all six charges she faces in the 2014 death of Christopher Regan at an arraignment and pretrial conference Oct. 11 in Iron County Trial Court. Cochran has been charged with open murder, larceny in a building, conspiracy to commit dead bodies–disinterment and mutilation, concealing the death of an individual, lying to a peace officer and accessory after the fact to a felony.

The maximum sentences for the charges are life for the murder charge, four years for larceny, 10 years for conspiracy, five years for concealing, four years for lying to peace officer and five years for accessory.

The trial will begin with jury selection starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The actual trial is expected to begin Dec. 6, Judge C. Joseph Schwedler said.

Schwedler also set a date of Nov. 17 to hear motions.