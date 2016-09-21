Cochran bound for murder trial

CRYSTAL FALLS—The early fall morning must have felt like most others to 53-year-old Christopher Regan. He woke up early and headed off to his job as team leader of the military assembly unit at Oldenburg Group Inc.

It was Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. It turned out to be the last day of his life.

Regan went missing later that day and was never seen again, and what happened to him that night and who is responsible for his death is the focus of the case against 34-year-old Kelly Cochran, a northwest Indiana native who lived in Caspian at the time of the incident.

Cochran, who was a coworker of Regan’s at Oldenburg, is accused of aiding her husband, Jason Cochran, in the murder and dismemberment of Regan.

Jason Cochran was later found dead in Lake County, Ind., on Feb. 20, 2016. Kelly Cochran was charged with that murder by Indiana authorities in mid-August.

In April, Kelly Cochran was charged with homicide open murder in the death of Regan. She was also charged with second-degree home invasion, conspiracy to commit dead bodies – disinterment and mutilation, concealing the death of an individual, lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and accessory after the fact to a felony.

According to testimony during the preliminary hearing Sept. 13 in Iron County Trial Court, Cochran had been involved in

