Charges possible for bogus shooting report

IRON MOUNTAIN—A shooting in Hematite Township that was reported on Oct. 9 did not occur, according to the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post.

The MSP responded to a report of a shooting at a residence at 7:23 p.m. After an investigation, officials determined that a shooting did not happen. A person at the residence was arrested for a probation violation, and the person who made the 911 call to Iron County Central Dispatch was interviewed, according to a news release.

A warrant request was submitted to Iron County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Powell. There has been no decision regarding any charges at press time. No names involved in the incident have been released by authorities.