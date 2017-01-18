CF to get high-speed broadband internet

CRYSTAL FALLS—The new year brought an exciting opportunity to businesses and residents in the city of Crystal Falls in the form of gigabit-speed broadband Internet services.

At the regular Jan. 9 Crystal Falls City Council meeting, the council heard a presentation on the new service by Packerland Broadband, a division of CCI of Iron Mountain, which took over the city’s cable business last year.

As it launched on Jan. 9, the city of Crystal Falls became the first city in the Upper Peninsula and one of the few in Michigan and Wisconsin to have the technology available to provide this type of downloading speed.

While Packerland representative Cory Heigl said that he doesn’t believe it will be wildly popular at first, it is a way for the city to prepare for the future. He said trends show that by 2020, the demand for this speed of Internet will be nationwide, and Crystal Falls will already have the technology to meet that demand.

“This will put Crystal Falls on the map,” Heigl said.

City Manager Patrick Reagan said that it is exciting news for the city because people often look for Internet service when they are looking to open a business or move, especially in a rural location.

“This is a golden opportunity for the city of Crystal Falls,” he said. “My question to any business looking to open or relocate is this--why visit God’s country for two weeks when you and your employees can work here in Crystal Falls year-round and be more productive thanks to our technological superiority than you could be in the big clogged city?”



