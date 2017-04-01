CF approves ordinance for indoor archery range

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystal Falls City Council’s regular December meeting was once again a place to discuss the possibility of changing two ordinances to allow for an indoor archery range in the city limits.

After a discussion that took place at November’s regular meeting, City Manager Patrick Reagan sought out a legal firm from Grand Rapids to look at the current disorderly conduct ordinance and an ordinance that includes special use permits for businesses.

The firm found many issues with the current ordinances, according to Reagan, and edited them based on Michigan state law, as well as to include an allowance for indoor archery and the use of air rifles.

“With the current ordinance, people couldn’t even have snowball fights in the city,” Reagan said.

Reagan presented the proposed ordinances with the corrections for the board to look at and decide if it would like to move forward with a public hearing to get them adopted.

Business owner Barbara Luck, who wants to open the indoor archery range, thanked the board for working quickly and urged it to continue so that she could open her business and bring people into the city.

If Luck is approved for the special use permit and can open the doors to her range, the Iron County 4-H Sharp Shooters will use the space for practicing pneumatic air rifles as well.

The board agreed to schedule two public hearings for the proposed ordinance changes and looked for counsel as to when to schedule.

Mayor Patrick Sommers said he would have been willing to schedule before Christmas instead of January’s meeting to keep things going.

City Attorney Geoffrey Lawrence said that the council could hold the meetings any time after a notice is published in the Reporter.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.