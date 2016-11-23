Caspian OKs fire district plan

CASPIAN—Following a 45-minute public hearing, the Caspian City Commission adopted its Fire Assessment District ordinance by a 5-0 vote.

The city will begin collecting the approximate flat rate of $22.26 per city parcel with the start of the city’s new fiscal year next July 1.

Some city parcels are tax-exempt and will not be charged the assessment fee, explained attorney Dennis Tousignant. These tax-exempt parcels, he said, include veterans, nonprofits and federal property, which only affect the fee by “pennies,” he noted.

When the city first began the special district assessment proceedings, it opted for a flat rate instead of assessment by classification (residential, commercial, industrial, etc.) and set the amount to be collected at $13,000 annually.

Tousignant also noted that the Community Center millage will no longer be collected. That will give some relief to city taxpayers.

About 20 city residents attended the public hearing, which preceded the regular meeting. Many voiced their concerns about the fee, concerns ranging from why they were not allowed to vote on the proposal to why the city needed to have a second fire truck at all.

Mayor Mark Stauber explained that city residents did vote on the proposal several years back, and it was then defeated.

“The board felt that by doing it as an assessment, where everyone would pay the same,” Stauber said, “more people would be (in favor). That was the biggest objection we heard about, that not everyone would pay the same, and people are tired of paying a lot more than this guy over here paid.”

Stauber, who also sits on the Fire Authority Board, said the purpose of the assessment is to set aside funds to get a new fire truck because there is no money now for a truck.

“We don’t have additional monies to pay for a fire truck. We’ve tried for grants

