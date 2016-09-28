Caspian holds hearing on assessment district

CASPIAN—Eleven city residents attended the first of two public hearings Sept. 14 on Caspian’s plans to create a special assessment district to raise funds for a new fire truck.

Attorney Dennis Tousignant, sitting in for city attorney Steve Polich, noted that the state of Michigan allows special assessments for citywide fire and police protection.

The purpose of this first public hearing, he said, was to determine “yes or no” to implementing the district and the amount, and the second public hearing on how to “spread” that assessment among city residents and businesses.

The assessment, he added, won’t go into effect until next year.

Mayor Mark Stauber told residents that the city preferred seeking the assessment district instead of asking for a millage in its quest to obtain another fire truck.

“There are no grants out there,” he said. “We’ve tried for years with no luck.”

Revenue sharing from the state has also been declining every year.

It was also noted that the one-mill levy for the Caspian Community Center will be ending, which would help ease the concern regarding increasing the tax burden on residents.

The city is looking at a fee of $25 per household with a separate category for businesses. The assessment would be yearly, with the assessment to be reviewed annually, “to continue, to end, to increase or decrease.”

Responding to a question from the floor, Tousignant said the assessment is strictly for the purchase of another fire truck, not for fire equipment.

Stauber said the potential cost for a new fire truck was about $200,000 to $250,000.

Another resident questioned whether the city had looked at consolidating with the West Iron County Fire Department, and Stauber noted that the city had been trying “to join forces.”

At first, the city defined the district as not including

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.