Caspian hearing set on fire cost recovery

CASPIAN—A public hearing will be held prior to the Caspian City Commission’s March 8 meeting to get public input on the city’s proposed emergency response cost recovery ordinance.

The ordinance authorizes the Caspian-Gaastra Fire Authority to recover costs for responding “to fire emergencies, emergencies related to accidents involving potential fires or explosions, emergencies related to personal injuries or potential personal injuries and emergencies related to the release of hazardous materials.”

The proposed ordinance was prompted by a discussion at the city’s December meeting, when it was noted that, according to the authority’s insurance plan, it did not have the authorization to charge for these calls. The board, by a 3-0 vote, approved authorizing the authority to do so at that meeting.

“This is a common ordinance,” city attorney Steve Polich told the board at its Feb. 8 meeting, and the city will look at adopting the ordinance during the board’s regular March meeting.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.