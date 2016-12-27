Caspian declines WIC fire consolidation proposal

CASPIAN—Citing safety as one of the main concerns, Caspian Mayor Mark Stauber said the Caspian-Gaastra Fire Authority has declined a proposal by the West Iron County Fire Board to consolidate.

Stauber, a member of the Fire Authority, told residents attending the city’s regular meeting on Dec. 14 that WIC’s proposal noted that “including your Fire Hall in the consolidation is not an option.” Stauber said closing the fire hall could be a safety factor for city residents, therefore not beneficial. He also noted that there would be no “big” financial savings by consolidating.

The authority’s option for consolidating services with West Iron’s fire department was among several options reviewed during discussions with the city regarding a special assessment district to help fund the future purchase of a new fire truck.

Stauber said he and Mayor Tom Place of Gaastra had met with WIC fire officials regarding the potential for consolidation and, at the Dec. 1 quarterly meeting of the Caspian-Gaastra Fire Authority, rejected the offer that was presented.

In his letter to the West Iron County Fire Board, Stauber said the authority “did appreciate the invite and will look forward to continuing our present association with the West Iron County Fire Department and Board.”

