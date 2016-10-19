Board will study new court post

CRYSTAL FALLS—During its regular monthly meeting on Oct. 11, the Iron County Board of Commissioners heard a request from Friend of the Court Sandy Demboski for a full-time position in her office.

Demboski presented her case for the hire after her part-time employee left the office and created a vacancy. She told the board that she believes there is funding available to the county to pay for the position as part of an incentive program.

Demboski brought Jim Olson, an MGT of America representative, to explain the type of funding available.

The office receives a 66 percent reimbursement from federal and state dollars. With the incentive program, the office could receive more based on performance.

Olson explained that through a federally-funded incentive program, the county would be responsible for up to $3,000 to replace the full-time position.

He said that a backlog has built up over the last 24 months, when the position went part-time, and that there is enough catch-up work to keep a full-time person busy for at least two years.

The money received through the programs can be used to cover wages, benefits, fringes, office costs and any other miscellaneous overhead costs.

County Administrator Gene Smith said he would assume the board would want to decide on the budget first and then decide if the position would be feasible.

