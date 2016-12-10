Area departments mark Fire Prevention Week

IRON COUNTY—Fire prevention activities by local fire departments as part of a national awareness campaign will be held in October. Some will take place during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15.

The Caspian-Gaastra Fire Department fire prevention program for students of West Iron County Schools took place on Oct. 10.

The Alpha-Mastodon Fire Department will present programs for students at the Forest Park Schools on Friday, Oct. 15. The department’s fire prevention program will take place throughout the day.

The West Iron County Fire Department will sponsor an open house in observance of Fire Prevention Week on Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 5 p.m. at the West Iron County Fire Hall, 641 Ninth Ave.

All kids and adults are welcome. Rides on the fire trucks will be available, the smokehouse will be on site, and kids can spray water from a fire hose, weather permitting. There will be hot dogs and drinks available.

During the planned activities by area fire departments, firefighters will be on hand to instruct on how to prevent fires and what to do if there is a fire in the home. They will offer demonstrations and give the students a hands-on feel of how to put out a fire in the department’s doll house.

The national theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Don’t wait, check the date! Replace smoke alarms every 10 years.” This represents the final year of the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) three-year effort to educate the public about basic but essential elements of smoke alarm safety.

NFPA’s survey data shows that the public has many misconceptions about smoke alarms, which may put them at increased risk in the event of a home fire. For example, only a small percentage of people know how old their smoke alarms are or how often they need to be replaced.

As a result of those and related findings, NFTA is addressing smoke alarm replacement this year with a focus on these key messages:

--Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

--Make sure you know how old all the smoke alarms are in your home.

--To find out how old a smoke alarm is, look at the date of manufacture on the back of the alarm; the alarm should be replaced 10 years from that date.