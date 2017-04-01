Appointment to HHS Board confirmed

CRYSTAL FALLS—Due to a question regarding the validity of a recently appointed member to the Health and Human Services Board, the Iron County Board of Commissioners had to re-vote during the regular December meeting.

At the meeting in October, the board voted to appoint Joe Shubat to the Health and Human Services Board for a three-year term beginning Nov. 1. However, because Commissioner Sharon Leonoff did not disclose that she works for Iron County Medical Care Facility at the time and voted, she was not eligible to vote.

Aho was also questioned because he did not disclose that his wife works at ICMCF. However, after disclosing it at the December meeting, Aho was still able to vote.

With Leonoff’s vote out, the board was left with a 2-2 tie between Donna Ahlberg and Shubat.

The council re-voted with Patti Peretto, Jim Brennan and Aho voting for Shubat, Ray Coates voting for Ahlberg and Leonoff abstaining.

Jeff Bal from the Iron County Heritage Trail group addressed the board during public comment, asking for a letter of support to apply for a grant to help further the Iron Bell Bike Trail and also possible funds to support the project as well.

Bal explained that there is a segment of trail that has yet to be put in place from the Medical Care Facility to Pentoga Park. The grant could help secure up to $30,000 for the project. He stated that while a letter of support would be helpful, so would any funds the county could put toward the project. He acknowledged that the request was last-minute, as the grant application is due on Jan. 9, 2017. He stated that having matching funds located and shown on the grant application could help the group’s chances of getting grant money.

The board asked County Administrator Gene Smith to meet with Bal and discuss the monetary request. The letter of support wouldn’t be an issue, the board said.

Smith also asked the board to approve a resolution that would make all non-union, non-elected employees paid at a biweekly rate, including salaried positions. He explained that the money is already budgeted.

He explained to the board that currently the U.S. Department of Labor is promoting

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.